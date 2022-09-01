Rising yields at NTMA bond auction reveal changed rate environment for Government debt

The Government has paid just over 2.2pc to borrow on the markets – around seven times higher than the cost in January – in its latest benchmark bond auction Thursday morning.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) raised €1.25bn in fresh funding in two tranches, a 10-year bond maturing in 2032 and a longer-dated issue due in 2050.

The 10-year money sold at a yield of 2.216pc, about 0.6 percentage points above German bunds, while the 2050 bond had a higher rate of 2.646pc.

The pricing on the 10 year was about seven times higher than the NTMA’s first transaction this year, when it raised €3bn in a syndicated deal that priced at just 0.387pc.

The agency has now completed 70pc of its expected €10bn in fundraising for the year, about half of the what the Government borrowed in 2021 to fund Covid spending.

Thursday’s auction comes just a week before the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise rates by up to 0.75pc and was a test of pricing and market appetite ahead of Budget 2023 later this month.

Yields on Irish and European debt have been rising for weeks and were as low as 1.3pc as recently as August 4, but more aggressive rhetoric from the ECB about fighting inflation has prompted a steady increase in anticipation of a tightening rate environment.

However, the State is flush with €27.5bn in cash from a frenzy of low-rate borrowing through the pandemic, when ECB policy pushed yields into negative territory, giving Government’s a chance to spend on Covid supports.

As a result, the blended cost of borrowing for the Government fell from 2.2pc in 2019 to just 1.5pc at the beginning of August, according to the NTMA’s most recent investor presentation.

And the Government’s modest borrowing needs this year – the exchequer is on course for a €5bn surplus – mean the NTMA is spending down a €6.3bn chunk of its cash balance rather than relying on market funding.

With estimates for GDP growth this year at about 5pc and tax receipts growing by more than 25pc across the major headings, the cost of debt service is unlikely to become a headwind for the Government finances in the near future.