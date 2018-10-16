'Rising tide' of food-to-go sales in UK is the prize for retrenched Greencore

As Greencore's shares sank yesterday, it appears that at least some shareholders aren't convinced by the decision to sell its US business.

As Greencore's shares sank yesterday, it appears that at least some shareholders aren't convinced by the decision to sell its US business.

As you'd expect, CEO Patrick Coveney was painting it in the best possible light and, to be fair, analysts were generally positive. But the sale of assets representing 41pc of the group's enterprise leaves Greencore doubling down on its bets on the UK.

With Brexit around the corner and no certainty that a deal will be achieved between London and Brussels, it could be seen as a courageous wager. The prize for Greencore is a "rising tide" of food-to-go sales, playing into its strengths in the sector, according to Mr Coveney. Health and wellness are all the rage, while office workers still pop out to their local stores in droves at lunchtime to snap up pre-packed sandwiches.

Sainsbury's, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Morrison and Co-Op are among the UK multiples that exclusively buy sandwiches from Greencore. It's also a major supplier to chains such as Aldi and Lidl.

Greencore had appointed a new CEO for its UK business during the summer - Peter Hayden. So what will Mr Coveney be doing?

"He will take responsibility for day-to-day delivery," said Mr Coveney. "I'll take responsibility for three things: group strategy; the development and activation of senior level commercial relationships in the UK, which I have always done; and thirdly, I will be responsible for joining up the talent-culture performance agenda in the UK." Mr Coveney is also keeping his eyes peeled for potential M&A deals.

"In a two- to three-year time frame, we think M&A will play a part of our strategy in the UK," he told the Irish Independent.

He remains largely unperturbed by Brexit, but warned it could have an eventual impact on labour supply and its cost.

"Our products are not bought on a whim and they tend to be pretty resilient to changes in economic circumstances, if we look at history," he said.

Irish Independent