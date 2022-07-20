Riot Games creates 120 roles in Dublin broadcast centre

Played-focused game developer and publisher Riot Games will open a remote broadcast centre in Swords.

Located at the former Wright Venue, the centre will serve as a central broadcasting hub for both regional and global live electronic sport events. Content can be sent to the Dublin centre where it will then be produced, broadcast and distributed in multiple languages.

Riot Games will also create 120 jobs following the opening of the remote broadcast centre which forms part of the company’s Project Stryker. This marks an increase from the existing workforce of 165 people that Riot Games currently employs at its city centre office.

“There has been a tremendous growth in esports, which requires a similar level of skills, commitment, and dedication to what one could call “traditional sports.” The entertainment value, the opportunity for connection and to be part of something bigger are among the primary factors driving the popularity of esports,” said general manager of the project Allyson Gormley.

“Our always-on 24 entertainment broadcast model reflects the changing needs and desire of audiences,” she added.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 and is best known for its PC game League of Legends. The company now plans to open two other remote broadcast centres in Seattle, as well as in the Asian Pacific region, by early 2024.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company has now more than 3,000 employees located in 20 offices across the world.