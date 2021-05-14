Richie Boucher appointed chairman of ClonBio Group

Richie Boucher stepped down from Bank of Ireland in 2017

Former Bank of Ireland executive Richie Boucher has been appointed chairman of ClonBio Group.

It comes as the Irish-owned renewable energy firm announced record profits after tax last year of €96m, according to a statement from the group.

ClonBio develops and manufactures sustainable bioproducts from grain, including GMO-free proteins.

Profit increased to €96m from €95m in 2019 despite what what the company said was “the significant disruptive impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic and “more challenging prior year comparators” following a 143pc increase in profitability in 2019.

Turnover in 2020 was “steady” at €360m, with sales into 35 countries.

Last year the group invested €66m in capital expenditure in the first tranche of its current €200m three-year investment strategy.

The company has its main processing plant in Hungary, where it produces ethanol from grain. The facility also manufactures high-protein animal feed and corn oil.

Its products include GMO-free proteins for animal and increasingly, human nutrition, as well as bioethanol and alcohol, used in a range of industrial applications, hand sanitisers and as a green biofuel.

Mark Turley, founder and CEO of ClonBio, said: “During 2020 ClonBio successfully and profitably navigated the challenging impacts of Covid-19 to maintain essential supplies and employment whilst continuing to innovate for future growth.”

Commenting on Mr Boucher’s appointment as chairman, Mr Turley said that “since joining the board in 2020, Richie’s insight, experience and commercial rigour is already evident in how we assess capital allocation and investment priorities, not least in our €200m, three-year investment programme now underway.”

This latest capital expenditure brings to over €500m total group investment since 2010.

“[It] means ClonBio will be a very different business in a few years’ time, presenting significant optionality in terms of future growth and development priorities,” Mr Turley added.

During the year ClonBio increased its employee count by 50 to 300. The Turley family, which includes brothers Greg and Niall who made millions selling car-rental tech firm Cartrawler, are the majority shareholders in the company.

Mr Boucher stepped down from Bank of Ireland in 2017 following eight years as CEO. He is also chairman of building materials giant CRH.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Boucher said: “ClonBio is significantly ahead of the curve in tapping into sustainability solutions that align with consumer and corporate preferences for bio-based and circular economy solutions."

“I am hugely excited by its green credentials, its standout commercial prospects and the tremendous capacity of its strong R&D team to develop cleaner, greener, safer solutions.”