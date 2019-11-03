Richard Curran: 'Tricky calls await IBRC liquidator on future of the Slieve Russell'

Just as the threats still hang in the air, so too do the questions about the future of the group. It has been very successful since the current consortium of investors and management took over.

It is known that they were considering an IPO some time ago but market sentiment wasn't ideal for that avenue. The private investment funds backing the management, who own 80pc of the business, will at some point in time look toward realising their investment by selling some, or all, of the group. In the meantime, they need the police on both sides of the Border to find the perpetrators behind the campaign of vilification and abduction.

Sean Quinn, who has condemned the attacks, appeared to want to buy back the business up until quite recently. He now says he doesn't want to invest in the cement part of his former business empire.

Just beside his home in Ballyconnell is another part of his former empire that must be proving a distraction for the former billionaire. The Slieve Russell Hotel was one of his early investments outside of cement and building materials.

It was taken over by IBRC's share receiver in 2011 but has not been sold. It must be one of the few hotels in Ireland to go into receivership in the crash which has not been sold on. It featured in early settlement discussions between the Quinn family and IBRC around their mutual litigation.

Reports suggested it was discussed in the context of it returning to Quinn family ownership. Those legal actions between the Quinn family and IBRC were settled earlier this year, but there has been no mention of the future fate of the Slieve Russell in the context of that agreement. Back in 2010, the last year of trading before it was taken over by the receiver, it had a turnover of €13.3m.

Because of the crash and glut of hotels in the country, a new valuation was placed on the hotel. It was valued at €20.3m in 2010.

Fast-forward eight years to 2018. Last year, it had a turnover of €14.6m and a fresh revaluation was conducted. Its value was increased by €3m from 2015, when the last one was completed, to €20.4m. This was almost the exact same valuation placed on it in 2010. It seems extraordinary that a hotel in Ireland might be valued at the same price in 2018 as it was in 2010, given the change in fortunes for the sector.

The company that owns the hotel is carrying debts of around €70m to IBRC.

What would happen to those debts in the event of a sale? Given the extraordinary events that have taken place regarding the cement group, and Quinn says it had nothing to do with him, one wonders what the value of the hotel might actually be in a sale and who would buy it.

It emerged in recent days that Quinn met with hotelier Pat McCann, who runs Dalata Hotel Group and is on the board of the Slieve Russell hotel company, a few months ago.

It was reported that Quinn sought some role or involvement in the hotel. Accounts for the Slieve Russell Hotel state that while the share receiver does expect to sell certain assets in the former Quinn property group before the IBRC liquidation is due to complete in 2021, it does not envisage any circumstances in which the company would be wound up in the next 12 months.

At the peak of the property boom in 2007, the hotel was valued at €65m.

In an open market for a hotel that made a profit of €2.7m, it would surely be worth more than €20m.

However, it is extremely unlikely that the hotel's legacy debts to IBRC of €70m would be covered in a sale. If the Quinns bought it, how much of the debt originally racked up by members of the family would be written off?

If someone else bought it, what difficulties might the new owners face from those currently threatening QIH executives? With completion of the IBRC wind-down due by the end of 2021, time is ticking on this one.

Leo likes his Facebook ads

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is in no hurry to follow Twitter's lead and ban political advertising on his platform.

After all of the evidence of election interference in the US and the damage false claims in political advertising can create, it is disappointing but hardly surprising that Zuckerberg has taken this stance.

He tried to suggest it was not about money by saying political advertising accounts for just 0.5pc of revenues.

By the way, 0.5pc of Facebook revenues is about $275m (€247m).

Whatever about Zuckerberg not taking the opportunity to kill off the detrimental impact of political advertising, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wasn't stepping up either.

He said he had mixed views about the Twitter decision, but wouldn't encourage others to follow suit. Varadkar espoused the benefits of political advertising as a way of "getting in touch with people and informing them of your policies".

He went on to say that it "could start online and then why not go further? Why not ban political ads, or you know, from newspapers and billboards as well?"

Indeed, why not? But there are some significant differences here that Varadkar is not taking into account. Firstly, when you place an ad with a newspaper or on a billboard, somebody reads it before it appears - not a bot or an algorithm.

They may not fact-check it, but the advertiser is bound by some basic regulation in broadcast, print and billboard. Online is the Wild West when it comes to regulation.

New advertising standards legislation on things like alcohol ads, for example, simply doesn't apply in the digital world.

Surely if parties have policies which are important enough and engaging enough to generate some media coverage, they should not need targeted, paid-for social media advertising to get their message across.

Equally, the real impact of political interference in the US presidential election was in the targeted nature of it.

The problem was as much about access to databases as it was about the content.

Surely there is an opportunity to put pressure on the likes of Facebook to get out of the political space by having it decline political advertising.

Of course, even banning political advertising would not be enough to tackle fake news, and the pending reality of 'deep fakes' or doctored video footage, and the impact this may have in the future on election outcomes.

Someone who is paid to peddle party political propaganda as unsponsored social media content might not be all that different to a politician or political party simply paying for an ad.

Paying for the ads and having them flagged as ads might even be more desirable. But after the debacle of the Trump election and the Brexit referendum, anything that reduces Facebook's presence, impact and influence in the political space should be encouraged.

Sunday Indo Business