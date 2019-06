Niall Horan

Twenty-one-year-old Mullingar man Horan is one of the five members of the One Direction global pop sensation. The money is rolling in from album sales, tours and merchandise. Forbes magazine estimated that the band members shared €65.9m in earnings last year alone. In 2014, the band made history becoming the first act in the Billboard 200 chart’s 58-year history to see their first four albums debut at the list’s top slot.