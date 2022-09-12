Revolut launches online checkout feature

Revolut has launched a new online checkout feature which will allow merchants to offer Revolut Pay as a payment method on their websites.

The new one-click payment feature can facilitate direct payments across product, cart and checkout webpages.

Revolut Pay will be available to merchants in the European Economic Area, as well as the UK.

Payments through the new feature are set to be validated via mobile features such as Face ID or fingerprint unlock. No account number will be shared with the merchant if a customer opts to use Revolut Pay, according to the app.

Existing Revolut users can pay using their Revolut cards or account balance, while the payment option will also be available to non-Revolut members. These shoppers can use saved Mastercard or Visa cards issued by other providers to pay.

Revolut Pay is currently being used by merchants including Shopify, WH Smith and Funky Pigeon. It will also be rolled out by other online stores in the coming months, including those of DID Electrical and FlyGo.

“At Revolut, we constantly strive to make it faster, easier and cheaper for merchants of all sizes to accept payments, wherever they are, and to make it more convenient and secure for customers to pay,” said chief executive and founder Nikolay Storonsky.

Revolut now has more than 1.9 million customers in Ireland.