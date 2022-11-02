Revolut launches instant messaging feature

Digital payments and banking firm Revolut has launched an instant messaging feature within the app.

Revolut Chat will now be available to customers in both the UK and the European Economic Area.

At present, users send money or payment requests to those that they are connected to on the app.

Now, customers can also send instant messages to a contact by tapping on the ‘transfer’ feature where transactions between users are usually displayed.

The messages sent on Revolut will have end-to-end encryption, according to the firm. Customers are also able to opt out of the chat function if they do not want to be contacted on the app, with a blocking option is also available.

“We’re delighted to bring instant messaging to our customers, moving us one step closer to being a global financial superapp,” said chief executive Nikolay Storonsky.

“We listened to our customers who said they wanted to be able to discuss and clarify payment details within the app, rather than having to swap between Revolut and different messaging apps to send or receive funds.”

Revolut announced last month that it would allow customers to get cash back when they use the app while shopping online. Users of the app will be able to earn 3pc cash back from retailers across Ireland.

The digital payments firm now has over 2 million customers in Ireland.