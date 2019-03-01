Revolut denies suspicious transactions took place during systems 'failings'

Fintech group Revolut has denied that any sanctioned transactions have taken place through the bank due to “failings” in its systems.

The "failings" involved an automated system, which was used to block suspicious transactions, being turned off for months.

This comes as users of its banking app experienced difficulty topping up today.

A report from the Daily Telegraph found that Revolut’s board had launched an internal investigation in 2018 into the "failings" in the bank’s sanction screening system.

The newspaper added that it had seen documents suggesting that thousands of illegal transactions may have flowed through the bank’s systems between last July and September following a decision to disable the system.

Nikolay Storonsky, CEO of Revolut, said: "The [Daily Telegraph] article refers to a systems enhancement project that we were rolling out in parallel with our existing systems and controls. The more technologically advanced sanctions screening system was just one part of the overall enhancement project.

“Like any technology company, we always seek to improve our systems. The new systems were not calibrated to a standard that we would expect, so we reverted to our existing process until calibration was complete. At no point during this time do we believe that we failed to meet our legal or regulatory sanction requirements,” he added.

"A thorough review has been undertaken of the transactions that were processed, which has confirmed that there were no sanctioned transactions".

Frustrations had grown over 8,000 "false positive" flags, where legitimate transactions had been blocked, led the bank to disable its blocking system and switch to a screening process that allowed suspicious transactions to be made and then reviewed later.

At no point did Revolut formally notify the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority of the issue.

Meanwhile, the chief financial officer of Revolut resigned in January.

Former JP Morgan employee Peter O’Higgins, who joined the digital bank in 2016, left the company at the start of the year.

The London-based banking company has insisted that Mr O’Higgins’s resignation had nothing to do with concerns raised over compliance.

In a statement Mr O’Higgins said: “As Revolut begins to scale globally and applies to become a bank in multiple jurisdictions, the time has come to pass the reigns over to someone who has global retail banking experience at this level.”

Last month it was reported that Revolut is to establish an Irish base in the coming months as it prepares to take on the country's pillar banks with new current accounts, overdrafts, and personal loans.

The group already has more than 200,000 Irish users on its platform - which helps customers manage their finances through a mobile app.

Revolut has so far raised $336m from investors including DST Global, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital and Draper Esprit.

Online Editors