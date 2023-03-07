Revenues rise at Origin Enterprises driven by strong demand and inflation

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises reported a rise in revenues in the first half of its financial year, a growth attributed to price rises and demand in Latin America.

Origin recorded an operating profit of €20.3m for the half year ended January 31, according to annual results.

This reflected a sharp rise from the €11.1m reported in the same period last year, a growth that was supported by favourable currency movements. On an underlying basis, the rise year-on-year was €6.2m.

Group revenue rose 34.5pc to €1.18bn in the six month period. This was attributed to an increase in pricing of 40.2pc as a result of inflation, as well as strong volume growth in Latin America.

Operating profit in the Latin American region also rose by 63.7pc in the period on a constant currency basis, increasing to €14.2m.

However, volumes in the first half were down 4.6pc, a decline that reflected a reduction in fertiliser demand and “significantly lower activity” in Ukraine.

The group, which provides agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, noted a reduction in operating profit in the Irish and UK markets.

Profits declined from €3.2m to €2.9m, with volumes down 4.5pc in the period. Demand for fertiliser in these markets also reduced due to a jump in prices.

“In Ireland and the UK, a favourable planting profile resulted in solid early season volumes across our seed portfolio, while overall fertiliser demand reduced due to higher global raw material prices,” said chief executive Sean Coyle.

“In Continental Europe, Poland and Romania saw strong demand in the crop protection and seed portfolios, with an element of forward buying by growers, while Latin America delivered a strong underlying performance across its product portfolio.”The company also announced the acquisition of Agrigem, the largest independent specialist supplier of ground care products in the UK and Ireland.

A note from Davy to investors said that the results indicated that a “strong first half delivery has set a good foundation ahead of Origin’s seasonally important H2.”