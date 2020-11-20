Revenues increase at Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies, a Belfast-based pharmaceutical contract research company, has recorded a 9pc increase in revenue in the first half of this year.

Trading for the six months to September 30 has been in line with the directors’ expectations, according to interim results from the group.

During the period the company saw revenues improve to £1.9m from £1.75m in the same period last year.

Research and development expenditure of £271,000, was an increase of 50pc on the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, losses of £470,000 were at the same level as the company’s financial year 2020.

During the period the company raised £3m through a share placing.

It had cash of £3.24m at September 30.

Paul Kerr, CEO of Fusion Antibodies, said: “I’m pleased to report that our revenues have grown despite the fact that the period has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have expanded our R&D programme to include a Covid-19 target along with our oncology targets, with the goal of using our Mammalian Antibody Library, which will be branded as “OptiMAL”, to produce neutralising antibodies against the virus, and have raised capital for that purpose.”

Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Queen's University Belfast, Fusion started trading on AIM - a section of the London Stock Exchange for smaller companies - in December 2017.

Invest Northern Ireland owns 4.4pc of the business.

