Revenues double to €66m at Irish arm of Screwfix

Rapidly expanding DIY retailer Screwfix more than doubled its revenues here in 2021 to €65.97m on the back of new store openings.

New accounts confirm that Screwfix Direct (Ireland) Ltd in 2021 opened an additional 12 ‘trade counters’ taking the total to 24 stores during the period, delivering over €40m of store sales.

The expansion costs resulted in the business, which is a subsidiary of Kingfisher, recording a pre-tax loss of €4.03m for 2021. The loss for 2021 is more than double the pre-tax loss of €1.97m for 2020.

The business expanded even further across 2022 and its store number across Ireland today is 32 which includes six locations in Dublin and three in Cork.

Others include Ashbourne, Athlone, Kilkenny, Galway, Ennis, Naas, Newbridge, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Tralee and Westport.

The revenues of €65.9m for 2021 is a 138pc increase on a figure of €27.75m for 2020.

The directors state that the company’s primary aim is to grow sales over the next few financial years.

This will be led initially by the opening of trade counters, while like-for-like sales growth will be a key metric in subsequent future financial years.

“It is expected that the company will make a loss for the first few financial years, as the building of the trade counter network and sales growth are the primary focuses initially,” the directors state.

Numbers employed increased from 116 to 277 during the year with staff costs more than doubling from €2.49m to €6.36m.

On the business’s going concern status, the directors state that the company had €2m of cash reserves and considers that these reserves are sufficient to fund the immediate expansion plans and any short-term losses.

The directors state that gross margin decreased by 3pc to 35pc driven by product mix changes, in particular sales of lower margin power tools, and promotional sales activity as new stores opened, including a 10pc reduction one-off

event.

The business recorded an operating loss of €3.58m and interest costs of €445,000 resulted in the pre-tax loss of €4.03m.

The company made an after-tax loss of €3.2m after recording a corporation tax credit of €828,000.

The directors state that the company intends to develop the trade counter network by opening further locations and also intends to develop its range to meet the needs of customers more fully.

At the end of 2021, the company had shareholder funds of €828,000.