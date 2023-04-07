Revenues at bookseller WH Smith soar to record €35.7m in Ireland

The retailer has six outlets at Dublin Airport Terminal 1 and three in Terminal 2. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

The Irish arm of retailer WH Smith last year delivered its best ever performance here as revenues soared to a record €35.76m.

New accounts show that WH Smith Ireland Ltd benefited from the lifting of Covid-19 air travel restrictions as the business recorded pre-tax profits of €5.04m in the 12 months to the end of last August .

The pre-tax profit is also the retailer’s most profitable year in Ireland to date and marks a major turnaround in the company’s fortunes post Covid-19.

During the two Covid-19 fiscal years of 2021 and 2020, WH Smith Ireland recorded pre-tax losses of €3.38m and €2.36m as Covid-19 air travel restrictions decimated the UK-headquartered retailer’s business here.

Revenues at the book, magazine and newspaper-selling business plunged to €5.49m in the 12 months to the end of August 2021 due to Covid-19 but rebounded last year as they increased more than six fold to €35.76m.

The business bounced back as just over 28.1 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport last year.

The retailer’s financial performance last year topped pre-Covid 19 revenues of €33.2m in the 12 months to the end of August 2019.

The bulk of the retailer’s stores are located at Dublin Airport where it has six outlets in Terminal 1 and three in Terminal 2.

The retailer also has three outlets at Shannon airport and two at Cork airport while it also has a store at Arnotts in Dublin.

In their report, the directors state that “despite some disruption from Covid-19 in the first half, it has been a year of substantial progress supported by the group’s key pillars of strategy”.

The firm last year received €671,424 in Government Covid-19 wage supports and this followed €767,387 received under that heading in the prior year.

The profit also takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €679,804. The firm recorded post-tax profits of €4.38m after paying corporation tax of €657,266.

Numbers employed more than doubled last year from 56 to 119 as staff costs totalled €2m.