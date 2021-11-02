Revenue up at LinkedIn’s Irish arm as membership numbers increase

The Irish arm of LinkedIn saw its revenue increase to $3.2bn (€2.7bn) last year from $2.7bn in 2019, boosted by an increase in members.

In 2020 the company saw a “significant increase” in both user engagement and user base, according to accounts filed for the group.

The number of members on the LinkedIn platform has increased by approximately 80 million to nearly 740 million members by December 31 last year. The company says it has more than two million users in Ireland.

However, LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited reported profit before tax of $124m in 2020, down from $294m the previous year, despite an increase in turnover.

The company’s cost of sales increased to $1.8bn in 2020, up from $1.4bn in 2019.

Last year the company paid tax on profit on ordinary activities of $20.7m, down from $69m in 2019.

LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited also covers the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

“Our continued commitment to supporting our members and customers saw us achieve a number of significant milestones in 2020, with work continuing on our expanded Wilton Park development and the addition of nearly 200 staff,” a spokesperson for LinkedIn Ireland said.

The company’s performance for the year included a 17pc increase in revenue, which it attributed to the economic recovery as Covid restrictions eased.

As economies reopened there were “many organisations turning to LinkedIn to attract the best talent; advertisers leveraging our platform as a trusted way to reach business audiences; and members coming to LinkedIn in record numbers for support from their professional community, to acquire new skills, and stay connected”, the spokesperson added.

The professional services networking site is owned by Microsoft, which acquired it in a $26.2bn deal in 2017.

The firm paid no dividend to its parent company last year.

In 2019 it paid a dividend of $200m, however, subsequent to year end 2020 the company declared a dividend of $250m to its parent company, which will be paid next year.

It has committed to a long-term investment of $498m on its extended campus development at Wilton Park in Dublin, according to the accounts.