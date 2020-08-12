Revenue tumbles 69pc at Hostelworld as travel restrictions bite

Online booking platform Hostelworld has said its revenue is down 69pc to €12m for the first half of this year.

The Dublin-listed company has been badly hit by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Net bookings on the site are down 67pc year-on-year, according to interim results.

This has resulted in the firm reporting and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) loss of €8.3m, a swing on the profit of €8.9m made in the same period last year.

The ebitda was in line with what the company had guided.

Hostelworld says it has seen a “modest” increase in bookings in recent weeks in line as travel restrictions ease. However, source markets in the Americas, Asia and Oceania “continue to remain very depressed.”

In June the company raised €15.2m through the placing of and direct subscription for new ordinary shares.

Its cash position of €32.9m at June 30 includes cash on hand of €29.4m and a €3.5m short-term financing facility.

Gary Morrison, CEO of Hostelworld, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in significant trading disruption for our business and the global travel industry.

Over the last few months we have taken the opportunity to accelerate our Roadmap for Growth program to strengthen our core platform, completing items planned for H2 2020 and 2021 ahead of schedule.”

The company said its cash dividends for this year remain suspended.

Instead of a cash dividend, the board is proposing to issue new ordinary shares, by way of bonus issue, to shareholders based on a value of 1.0 € cent per share and subject to shareholder approval.

Online Editors