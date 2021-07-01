Revenue to start collecting wage subsidy overpayments this month

THOUSANDS of business owners will start getting bills from Revenue next week for money they owe for overpaid wage subsidies they received last year.

Employers that didn’t meet yesterday’s deadline for completing a “reconciliation process” for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) are now set to be told how much they must pay.

Tax officials are scheduled to begin collections from mid-July when notices of assessment start going out, although many businesses will be eligible to warehouse the amount or negotiate a repayment plan for the sum.

“Revenue will complete the necessary background work so that from Monday, 5 July 2021, a Statement of Account will be available to all Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) employers in their ROS inbox, including those who have not finalised their TWSS reconciliation balance,” said a Revenue spokesperson. “The Statement of Account will show any TWSS balance that is due to Revenue, or refund due to the employer. Later in July, and only where an employer has an outstanding TWSS balance due to Revenue, a Notice of Assessment will issue to the employer as confirmation of the final TWSS liability balance due.” As of last Monday, up to 12,000 businesses had not yet accepted Revenue’s calculations of their extra subsidies. They are now in line to get a letter from the taxman anyway along with the 83pc of businesses that have engaged with the reconciliation process. Only employers who have an outstanding TWSS balance due to Revenue, however, will receive a notice of assessment confirming their final TWSS liability balance due. According to preliminary figures released in March based on returns from 90pc of TWSS recipients, there were about €300m in overpayments out of a total of €2.9bn in subsidies to 66,500 companies. A little more than half owed money, putting the average bill at about €9,000. More than 40pc owed nothing. A small number were due repayments. Revenue is expecting to have final calculations available by next week. Businesses that are facing an outstanding TWSS balance have three options. Those that are already availing of the Revenue’s debt warehousing scheme will have the amount automatically parked. Other businesses that are eligible can also park the debt. The rest will have to pay the outstanding amount or agree a phased payment arrangement.