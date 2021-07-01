| 7.6°C Dublin

Revenue to start collecting wage subsidy overpayments this month

Jon Ihle

THOUSANDS of business owners will start getting bills from Revenue next week for money they owe for overpaid wage subsidies they received last year.

Employers that didn’t meet yesterday’s deadline for completing a “reconciliation process” for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) are now set to be told how much they must pay.

Tax officials are scheduled to begin collections from mid-July when notices of assessment start going out, although many businesses will be eligible to warehouse the amount or negotiate a repayment plan for the sum.

