Revenue surges 30pc at Paddy Power owner as more sports return

Revenue at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment surged in the three months to September 30, as more sports returned to action following disruption from Covid-19.

The total revenue increased 30pc year-on-year to £1.3bn (€1.45bn) in the three month period.

Online growth was up by 33pc.

Flutter’s average daily customers grew 41pc globally, with the group reporting double digit growth across all its key regions, according to a trading update.

In Ireland and the UK, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) brands reported revenue growth of 32pc and 26pc respectively.

The group said its stand-out performance was in Australia – a country less impacted by Covid-19 than most European countries – where revenue jumped 76pc with the group’s BetEasy customer migration successfully completed.

Flutter said the scale of its business in the United States, which it maintained its number one position, was “ahead of expectations.”

Excluding the US, the group expects earnings for this year to be £1.27bn-£1.35bn (€1.42bn-€1.5bn) driven by higher customer volumes across all its divisions.

In the US, increased investment in customer acquisition is expected to lead to an earnings loss of £160m-180m (€179m-€201m).

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter Entertainment, said: "Flutter's performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations in both sports and gaming."

"Our strong trading continued as we grew market share in key regions while retaining our commitment to safer gambling practices. During the quarter we continued to expand our recreational customer base while bringing our businesses together.”

