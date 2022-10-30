| 11.7°C Dublin

Revenue steps up action on debts of more than €300m

Debt management is rising after Covid. Stock Image Expand

Tax and customs agency Revenue has said the amount of debt being dealt with at the enforcement level has increased by nearly 64pc in a month to €300m as it steps up debt collection following a suspension during the pandemic.

The total debt figure provided by Revenue relates to taxes which include corporation tax, income tax, capital gains tax, employer PAYE taxes, relevant contract taxes, VAT and the temporary wage subsidy scheme. The figure does not include debt in the Debt Warehousing Scheme.

