Revenue steps up action on debts of more than €300m

Tax and customs agency Revenue has said the amount of debt being dealt with at the enforcement level has increased by nearly 64pc in a month to €300m as it steps up debt collection following a suspension during the pandemic.

The total debt figure provided by Revenue relates to taxes which include corporation tax, income tax, capital gains tax, employer PAYE taxes, relevant contract taxes, VAT and the temporary wage subsidy scheme. The figure does not include debt in the Debt Warehousing Scheme.

There are three different enforcement levels. At the end of September, sheriff enforcement accounted for €160.6m, solicitor enforcement €132.7m, and attachment enforcement €7.4m.

The total figure for the end of September was €300.6m, up from €183.5m on the previous month. Revenue said the figure consists of “cases across the spectrum”. The majority of cases and most of the debt are dealt with by the Business Division, which manages firms with a turnover of less than €3m.

Revenue said the growth between August and September was expected as it returned to normal debt management processes. It said the current figures were “significantly lower” than in 2019 before Covid, given there is only a “gradual return to normal compliance activity”.

​Revenue recently extended the debt warehousing scheme to May 2024. On the extension, Collector General Joe Howley said: “The Debt Warehousing Scheme has provided a valuable support for businesses and, at its height, over €3.1bn in debt was warehoused. We are now at under €2.6 bn.

“There are currently just over 27,000 taxpayers with warehoused debts in excess of €5,000 and these include more than 19,000 employers who employ over 315,000 employees. The scheme continues to be important in sustaining employment and viable businesses.

“The extension announced today will give businesses some certainty as they head into the end of 2022 and plan for 2023 and reflects Revenue’s willingness to work with businesses to deal with the challenging economic and business environment in which they are operating.”