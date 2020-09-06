Revenue seeks panel to help value private shares

The Revenue Commissioners is to form a panel of share valuers so as to provide it with advice on the valuation of unquoted shares for tax purposes. (stock image)

The Revenue Commissioners, the state agency responsible for Irish tax and customs, is to form a panel of share valuers so as to provide it with advice on the valuation of unquoted shares for tax purposes.

According to a request for tender, the agency is seeking to enhance its valuation service in respect of all forms of unquoted shares. The panel will assist in the application of various tax codes, particularly regarding the market valuations of private companies.

A spokesman for Revenue said: "Revenue is forming a panel of suitably qualified share valuers to provide Revenue with independent expert advice in relation to the valuation of unquoted shares as required. It is prudent that Revenue has access to independent valuers for various assets (such as property or shares) so that tax implications of those assets can be assessed correctly.

"It is important to note that expert panels have been regularly used by Revenue, the composition of which are refreshed annually, which is part of our usual process."

The share valuers are expected to produce reports on each share valuation, to attend meetings with officials and to attend and provide evidence on behalf of Revenue before arbitration, independent experts, the Tax Appeal Commission and the courts, as required.

