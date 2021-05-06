| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revenue ready to claw back TWSS from 7,000 firms 

Firms could face interest charges and lose Covid funds 

Firms face sanctions if they do not engage with Revenue Expand

Close

Firms face sanctions if they do not engage with Revenue

Firms face sanctions if they do not engage with Revenue

Firms face sanctions if they do not engage with Revenue

Jon Ihle

Up to 7,000 employers may have to pay back all their Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) payments for failing to comply with Revenue checks.

Nearly 900 of those businesses have made no effort to meet reporting obligations and have until only May 17 to submit payslips and supporting documents to Revenue before officials recoup the money.

Most Watched

Privacy