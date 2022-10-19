Revenue pursuing 10,000 Irish firms over tax debts after unfiled returns

Nearly 10,000 businesses have been kicked out of Revenue’s debt warehouse scheme after failing to file tax returns.

New figures published by Revenue show that 9,400 firms have had their access to the programme revoked due to their failure to meet its only requirement.

Tax enforcement officials are now seeking to collect €71m in debts accumulated during the pandemic from the companies – a small proportion of the €2.6bn outstanding.

The businesses are now required to clear their back taxes immediately and could face fines and interest charges on any unpaid amounts.

Another 19,700 businesses were removed from the warehouse scheme because they had no debts on record.

Revenue confirmed this week that it was extending the debt warehousing scheme for more than a year “in light of the challenging economic situation for businesses”.

Companies in the scheme were due to start submitting plans by December 31 for so-called phased payment arrangements (PPA) outlining how they were to pay back their tax debts.

Instead Revenue will now write to firms in December notifying them of their outstanding balances and advising them of the new deadlines.

The PPAs were set to come into effect in January, with participating firms expected to pay lump sums of 25-40pc up front.

For most firms, this would have been a relatively small amount, as 87pc of businesses that used the warehousing scheme are carrying a balance of less than €5,000.

But 7,500 companies in the scheme account for the bulk of all the remaining debt, at €2.2bn, meaning the average amount due to be repaid is nearly €300,000.

As of last month, according to figures supplied by Revenue, just a few hundred firms had made voluntary repayments totalling €11m.

The new president of the Irish Tax Institute, Colm Browne, lobbied Revenue to take a “pragmatic approach” to repayment plans.

He pointed out that SMEs were facing challenges from increased energy and wage costs to supply chain disruption and labour shortages.

Both the Small Firms Association and ISME welcomed Revenue’s extension.

“Many small businesses availed of this scheme to ensure that they could retain employees, remain trading or to simply remain viable during this period,” said SFA interim director Elizabeth Bowen.

These firms now face “cost pressures from rising energy, transport, insurance, materials, technology, and operating costs in general”, she said.