Revenue, profit up at engineering firm Mincon as costs passed on to customers

Irish engineering group Mincon said it is passing rising manufacturing and energy costs on to customers as it announced a growth in revenues of 11.1pc for 2021.

The firm specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products

It bought total revenue to just over €144.4m last year, the group said in its 2021 results today.

Earnings before profit, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA), came in at €25.2m, up 1.9pc on 2020, while profit after tax came in at €17.8m, up 4.4pc on 2020.

The group is recommending a final dividend of 1.05c per ordinary share, taking the total dividend for 2021 to 2.10c per ordinary share, the same level as 2020.

In like for like terms, revenue grew 8pc, with expansion across all industries including mining, construction and geothermal, with the second half of the year. The mining business saw the strongest growth at 16pc.

Gross margin for 2021 was 33.8pc, down slightly on 2020 (35.2pc), which Mincon said reflected higher freight costs and input costs, as well as an increase in the sale of third-party product to compensate for supply chain disruptions.

Mincon said price increases were “prudently implemented to pass on cost increases”, with hikes planned for this quarter.

“We are very pleased to report growth in revenue and profitability in 2021, following what was another year characterised by challenging and uncertain market conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said chief executive officer Joe Purcell.

“The start of the year was particularly challenging due to the impact of the pandemic, but we worked hard to mitigate the impact by adapting our operations to suit the variable conditions. While strict COVID-19 health measures remained in place through the year in some areas, such as Western Australia, we still delivered a strong performance for the year.”

The group completed two acquisitions in 2021, including intellectual property from US firm Hammer Drilling Rigs and Attakroc, a distributor in eastern Canada. It acquired US-based Spartan Drill Tools just after year end.

Mincon said order books for 2022 “remain healthy as the markets remain strong”.