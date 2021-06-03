| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revenue makes final push to check firms over wage subsidies

Companies that did not engage will now face financial consequences

Revenue Commissioners Expand

Close

Revenue Commissioners

Revenue Commissioners

Revenue Commissioners

Jon Ihle

Nearly all businesses that received money from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) last year have complied with Revenue eligibility checks, suggesting very few firms misused the support.

Just 300 out of 66,500 businesses that received €2.9bn in TWSS payments last year have failed to confirm they were eligible for the money. 

That 99.5pc compliance rate compares very favourably with the UK’s lax Bounce Back Loan Scheme for Covid-affected businesses – which by some estimates could lose more than half of the £43.5bn it loaned last year to fraud and defaults.

Most Watched

Privacy