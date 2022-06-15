Revenue looking to claw back invalid wage-subsidy claims

Revenue is once again asking employers that claimed wage subsidies to review their records and identify and repay any invalid transfers or PRSI credits they received.

Tax officials are sending “self-review letters” next week to businesses that used the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which closed last month, to verify their eligibility for all payments they received.

Firms that discover overpayments or invalid claims will have to correct their payroll records and make repayment arrangements by September 30, the letter states.

Companies that make the required submission on time can avail of tax debt warehousing but those that owe money and fail to reconcile with Revenue will face fines and penalty interest.

Employers that are satisfied that all their payments are valid and correct will not have to take any further action.

The exercise is the last in a series of eligibility reviews and reconciliation processes for employers that used EWSS and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue is asking firms to pay particular attention to periods where they did not complete a monthly eligibility review form and to check that they met the requirement for a 30pc decline in turnover in each eligibility period.

Officials are also paying close attention to companies that might have mistakenly claimed subsidies in the pay period immediately after leaving the scheme.

Revenue has clawed back nearly €350m in overpayments and wrongly claimed subsidies under earlier eligibility and compliance reviews.