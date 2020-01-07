Revenue jumps at housebuilder Glenveagh as average selling price increases

One of Ireland's biggest housebuilders, Glenveagh, has said it expects its revenue for last year to hit €284m, up a massive 238pc.

In a trading update ahead of its full year results, the group said it sold 844 homes in 2019, an increase of 207pc on the prior year.

The average selling price per home also increased to €332,000 from €287,000.

The company said the increase in the average price reflects “significant deliveries” from the group’s starter-home schemes and the sale of 90 units at Herbert Hill, Dundrum in Dublin.

Glenveagh finished the year with 240 units signed or reserved for this year.

Scale and cost control delivered an improved units sales gross margin for the year of approximately 18pc.

Glenveagh said the market backdrop for this year “remains favourable with significant institutional and private demand for housing, particularly starter homes, evident across the group’s selling sites”.

CEO Stephen Garvey said: “In our second full year of trading it has been another strong performance for the group both operationally and financially as we continue to meet our targets, delivering three times the number of unit completions from one year ago.

We have completed our net investment in land, grown our operations consistent with our business plan and remain focused on driving further return on capital improvements as the business continues to scale.”

Glenveagh will release its full year results on Friday 28 February.

