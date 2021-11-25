Revenue jumps 43pc at Origin Enterprises helped by increased demand and inflation

Agri-Services group Origin Enterprises has seen its revenue jump 42.6pc to €454.1m in the three months to October 31.

The performance benefitted from increased demand, early season forward buying by farmers and an “encouraging” autumn/winter planting season, especially in the UK, according to a trading update from the group.

In addition, increased global fertiliser and feed prices represented approximately half of the revenue growth in the quarter.

On an underlying constant currency basis, revenue increased by 44pc, reflecting an underlying volume increase of 21pc in sales of seed, crop protection and fertiliser in the period.

Origin, which traces its roots back to IAWS, said that “strong” crop prices globally mean that on-farm sentiment across the group's markets is positive.

The Sean Coyle-headed company said the planted area for autumn and winter crops is expected to be broadly in line with the corresponding period last year, with an increase in cropping area expected in the UK offset by a modest reduction in Continental Europe.

In Latin America, the total cropping area dedicated to soya is expected to increase.

The group said the three months to October 31 – it’s financial first quarter – delivered a “strong” start to the year, with increased volumes and contributions in each segment across the group, albeit when compared to a weaker corresponding period last year.

The “favourable” autumn/winter planting levels set a “solid foundation” for continued progress later in the company’s financial year, subject to normal weather risks which may arise.

As previously flagged by Origin, the company said it is “conscious of potential operating and commercial challenges with regard to global supply chain risks and raw material price volatility.”

Origin has also appointed Lesley Williams and Aidan Connolly to the board of directors.