Revenue jumps 10pc to €619m at Paddy Power owner

Flutter Entertainment, which owns gambling giant Paddy Power, has reported a 10pc increase in revenue to £533m (€619m) in the three months to 30 September.

Flutter Entertainment, which owns gambling giant Paddy Power, has reported a 10pc increase in revenue to £533m (€619m) in the three months to 30 September.

The performance was helped by good growth across both sports and gaming.

In the United States – a market which has huge potential for the group due to recent changes in gambling regulation – revenues grew by 67pc, driven by sportsbook and casino turnover.

Meanwhile, Australia continues to perform very well for the group, with Sportsbet net revenue growth of 19pc.

Last month Flutter announced the acquisition of Toronto-based gaming firm The Stars Group, making the new group the world’s largest online betting and gaming company.

Elsewhere, a combination of "responsible gambling measures and international market switch offs" have continued to affect Paddy Power Betfair online, where revenues fell by 1pc.

The company said its earnings guidance for the year remains unchanged at £420m - £440m (€487m-€511m).

Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter, said: "Quarter three was an important quarter for the group with revenues up 10pc and the announcement of our combination with The Stars Group.

We believe that this deal will accelerate delivery of all of our core strategic objectives and we are very excited about the international growth prospects for the combined group.”

Online Editors