Revenue increases to €7.2bn at Paddy Power owner

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment saw its revenue increase 37pc last year to £6bn (€7.2bn), benefiting from the May 2020 combination with The Stars Group, according to annual results.

Group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 6pc to £723m (€865m) following increased investment in the United States market and regulatory impacts in its international markets.

Average monthly players at the company increased 23pc to 7.6 million.

Flutter reported loss before tax of £288m after £543m charge for non-cash amortisation from acquired intangibles.

In Ireland and the UK, the group said it maintained a leadership position with 29pc share of the market, despite “challenging” fourth quarter. The company’s total average monthly players increased by 25pc, resulting in online revenue growth of 3pc in Ireland and the UK.

“2021 was another strong year for the group as we made good progress against our strategic objectives and grew our recreational customer base to over 7.6m customers,” Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter Entertainment, said.