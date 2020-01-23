Revenue increases to €291m at recruitment firm CPL Resources

Recruitment group CPL Resources has reported 5pc increase in revenue to €291.4m in the six months to 31 December.

The company’s net income fee (gross profit) increased 10pc to €51.1m during the period, according to its half year report.

CPL’s permanent division benefited from "favourable economic conditions" in its key markets and, in particular, from strong growth in the tech and UK Healthcare sectors.

Its flexible talent division, which mainly covers people on temporary or specialist contracts, continued to grow as it responded to an increasing demand globally for more agile workforce solutions.

The flexible talent division now accounts for 70pc of the company’s total gross profit.

In addition, a focus on controlling costs, improving margins and “increasing recruiter productivity” added to the performance.

Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources, said: “We continue to see increasing client demand for solution oriented and flexible workforce models.

With our recent investments in the "Future of Work Institute" initiative and our managed solutions division "Covalen", we believe that Cpl is well positioned to deepen our client relationships further, both domestically and internationally."

Looking forward, the company said it remains “conscious” of the impact that political, regulatory and economic events globally can have on its business, in particular Brexit.

It added, however, that economic indicators remain broadly positive, “with high demand for talent and low unemployment rates in our most important markets.”

In 2018 the group hit the headlines when a Channel 4 ‘Dispatches’ documentary showed members of its staff who were working for Facebook being instructed not to remove extreme, abusive or graphic content from the social media giant’s website – even though the material breached guidelines.

There has been no sign in the results and trading updates of an impact on the business as a consequence of the documentary.

Online Editors