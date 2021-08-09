Revenue increases at Mincon despite Covid challenges

Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon has reported growth in revenue and profit before tax in the first half of this year, despite challenges from Covid-19.

Revenue increase 4pc year-on-year to €67m in the six months to June 30, according to interim results from the company.

Mincon’s profit before tax also increased by 4pc to €8m.

At the beginning of the year the company experienced an interruption in production in Shannon due to Covid-19.

Mincon said transport costs and lead times increased during the six-month period.

Joe Purcell, CEO of Mincon, said: "Our sales growth during the first six months of 2021 reflected a very strong performance from a number of our regions and industries, however this was offset somewhat by the continuing impact of the pandemic in two of our regions.”

“Our operating margins were impacted due to pandemic issues in our production at the beginning of the year, particularly in Shannon, increased transport costs and start-up costs on a new contract in South America.”

Mincon’s largest growth in revenue during the first six months of 2021 was in the construction industry.

The impact of Covid-19 was a major challenge for the mining industry in South America, Southern Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Mincon said the mining industry in Australia remains “buoyant”, but mine operators continue to ban non-essential access to their sites. This has prevented the company’s growth with new customers in this region during the period, Mincon said.

Trading and production has “continued to strengthen” into the second half of this year and the group's pipeline and order books remain “strong” as additional projects are expected to commence in 2021, the company said.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell in 1977 and the family still owns around 57pc of the business which now has offices in 15 countries including Australia, Canada, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the UK, and the United States.