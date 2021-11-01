Revenue increases at Mincon

Drilling equipment maker Mincon says its revenue for the nine months to September 2021 is up 6pc on the corresponding period last year.

In a brief trading update the company said its order levels increased “strongly” during the three months to September 30.

On the back of this its production levels were increased to enable the company to fulfil orders for the final quarter of the year.

Mincon said it is continuing to experience delays in the delivery of raw materials to its factories. In turn, the delivery of manufactured products from its factories to its customer centres as a result of increased sea freight transit times is being delayed.

On the back of this the company has decided to maintain its raw material inventories at higher levels in its factories, and has increased inventories in its customer centres to ensure customer supply.

Mincon is continued to experience higher freight and raw material costs. “Arising from these issues we have experienced some pressure on margins and we are passing on increased costs when we can in an equitable and sustainable manner,” the company said.

In the past three months the company has invested in its sales footprint to reach new customers and to gain future market share.

“We have hired new salespeople, opened new warehouse points in key locations and acquired AttakRoc, a distributor in Quebec City in July of this year,” Mincon said.

It added that it has also invested in its factories during the past quarter to improve efficiency and add capacity.

The company expects that the commissioning of the new equipment from this investment will take place in the latter part of this year and early next year.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell in 1977 and the family still owns around 57pc of the business which now has offices in 15 countries including Australia, Canada, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the UK, and the United States.