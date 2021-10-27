Revenue increases at Kerry Group amid ‘improved’ market conditions

Kerry Group says its reported revenue increased by 6.3pc in the nine months to September 30, on the back of “improved” market conditions.

During the nine month period the company experienced a business volume growth of 8.2pc and increased pricing of 0.7pc, according to a trading update.

The Taste & Nutrition arm of the company reported volume growth of 8.7pc, while Kerry’s Consumer Foods business had volume growth of 5.6pc.

Kerry said that many of the developed markets which it operates in are seeing a return to more “normalised” economic activity.

Consumer demand continues to be “strong” as retail continues to perform well, while foodservice experiences a continued improvement, as consumers dine out more following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The company’s trading profit margin increased by 60 basis points, which it said reflected a 60 basis points improvement in Taste & Nutrition and a 20 basis points improvement in Consumer Foods, driven principally by operating leverage.

“We are pleased with overall performance through the period, reflecting continued good growth in our retail channel and strong performance in foodservice,” Edmund Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said.

In the Americas region the company experienced overall volume growth of 6.6pc in the nine months to September 30, with a “solid” performance in quarter three.

In Europe, Kerry had an “exceptionally strong performance” in the third quarter, with overall volume growth of 10.6pc so far this year.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa regions experienced overall volume growth of 12.5pc, with the performance led by good growth in China and the Middle East.

“The Americas had good overall volume growth, Europe delivered an excellent performance, while growth in APMEA remained strong with varying conditions across the region,” Mr Scanlon said.

Looking forward, the company sees “strong” growth prospects across both the retail and foodservice channels.

The company said it will “continue to invest for growth and the enablement of our business model, while pursuing M&A opportunities aligned to our strategic growth priorities.”

At the end of September, Kerry’s net debt was €2.1bn.