Revenue increases at Irish Ferries operator despite ‘exceptionally challenging’ trading conditions

Revenue at Irish Continental Group (ICG) increased 8.3pc to €141.6m in the first half of this year, however, the company continued to be impacted by Covid-19.

The Irish Ferries operator reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of €12.7m, a 27pc increase year-on-year.

In interim results, the company said the six-month period was “exceptionally challenging.”

The company said roll-on-roll-off freight travel patterns were affected by new customs requirements following the exit of the UK from the European Union.

The volume of cars on its ferries fell by 47pc year-on-year in the first half of 2021, as travel restrictions continued.

ICG’s roll-on-roll-off freight volume declined 15pc compared to the same period last year.

Twenty-foot equivalent units containers carried by the shipping company increased 13.5pc year-on-year.

ICG had a gross cash balances of €131.1m at June 30, down from €150.4m at the end of 2020.

Net debt stood at €112.1m at the half-year point, €23.6m higher than at the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the results, chairman John B. McGuckian said: The continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of the year continued to create an exceptionally challenging trading environment for the group.”

“Travel restrictions in place in the first half of the year, have materially reduced our passenger business.”

The group has maintained services on all of its shipping routes this year.

It also started a new ferry service between Dover and Calais, France, at the end of June.