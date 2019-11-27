Irish Ferries operator ICG has reported revenue of €308.8m in the first ten months of this year, an increase of 8.2pc on the same period last year.

Revenue increases at Irish Ferries operator despite 'continuing uncertainty' over Brexit

ICG said a “significant” proportion of the improvement came from the ferries division on the back of improved scheduling reliability following the prior year disruptions.

The performance comes despite ICG experiencing “some volatility in carryings as key Brexit dates were approached and subsequently postponed.”

The group said the overall effect of this continuing uncertainty “is generating negative impact on consumer sentiment and trade flows as investment decisions are delayed.”

In the ferries arm of the company total revenues recorded in the period to 31 October amounted to €184.3m, a 7pc increase on the prior year.

This increase in turnover was driven by schedule changes, additional cruise ferry capacity following the entry into service of the W.B. Yeats in January, and the improved scheduling following the significant disruptions in the second half of 2018.

The container and terminal division recorded revenues €131m during the period, up 9.1pc on past year.

Elsewhere, fuel costs are marginally higher this year over 2018.

