Revenue increases at Irish Ferries operation, costs also rise

Irish Continental Group (ICG) has seen its revenue improve, helped by the easing of travel restrictions across the European Union in mid-July.

The company, which operates Irish Ferries, has reported revenue of €279.7m for the year to date to November 20, up 22pc compared to last year.

The improved performance was partially offset by an increase in costs, primarily fuel, which increased 60pc versus 2020 due to increased sailings and higher global prices, according to a trading update from the group.

The Ferries Division has seen improved trading conditions in its passenger business following the easing of travel restrictions with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

While Brexit negatively impacted freight volumes in this division, it positively impacting freight revenue as more freight customers take the longer direct route to France, the company said.

Total revenues recorded in this division in the period to October 31 were €144.5m, up 24pc year-on-year.

While car volumes in the year-to-date on a like for like basis (excluding Dover Calais) are down 61pc compared with 2019, in the period 22nd August to 20th November volumes were only down 22pc compared with the same period in 2019.

The Container and Terminal Division “continues to perform strongly.”

In the year to November 20 container shipments are up 10.5pc.

Total revenue in the division to the end of October was €146.5m, an increase of 20.8pc on the prior year. However, this was partially offset by increased fuel and supply chain costs, the company said.

The company has also announced the purchase of passenger roll-on-roll-off ferry ‘Ciudad de Mahon’ from Trasmed, which is expected to start services in early next year.

The vessel, which has a passenger capacity of 589, will serve the Dover - Calais route operated by Irish Ferries, bringing to three the number of ICG ships operating the route.

The company started services on the Dover - Calais route in June this year, and the latest investment will allow Irish Ferries to offer up to 30 sailings per day on the route.