Revenue increases at Greencore amid 'challenging' environment

Revenue at food-to-go group Greencore increased 1.8pc to £367.8m (€435m) in the three months to 27 December, amid what the group said “continued to be a challenging trading environment”.

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for acquisitions and site exits, revenue increased by 0.7pc, according to a trading update.

Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO, said: "We continue to make good strides in the diverse, attractive and growing UK food-to-go market.

Following a steady start to 2020, we look forward to delivering a year of profitable growth."

Looking at the different categories, revenue in the group's food-to-go categories totalled £240.9m (€285m).

Pro forma revenue increased by 0.5pc, while reported revenue was up 4.5pc reflecting the impact of the Freshtime acquisition.

Revenue in the group's other convenience categories totalled £126.9m (€150m) in the first quarter, increasing by 0.9pc on a pro forma basis.

However, reported revenue decreased by 3pc on account of the exit from longer life ready meals manufacturing at the Kiveton facility in the first half of 2019.

Going forwards, Greencore said it is “well placed” to deliver on its “medium term” financial ambitions.

The group will continue to consider further organic and inorganic investment in line with its capital allocation policy and strategic objectives.

