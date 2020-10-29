Revenue increases at Glanbia as it launches €50m share buyback programme

Global nutrition group Glanbia has seen its wholly owned revenue increase by 1pc in the nine months to September 30 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Excluding the impact of the extra week in 2019 and acquisitions, wholly owned revenues in the first nine months of 2020 were up 3.1pc on a constant currency basis.

The increase in revenue was helped by price growth of 4.8pc, which offset by a volume decline of 1.7pc.

The Kilkenny-headquartered company is launching a share buyback programme of up to €50m. The intention is to acquire Glanbia shares on the open market and subsequently cancel them.

The board decided to launch this programme as a result of the “strong cash flows in the business which provides an opportunity to allocate capital to benefit shareholders,” the company said in a trading update.

Glanbia expects to start the share repurchase programme next month.

The company experienced a good performance from Glanbia Nutritionals, with year-to-date like-for-like revenues up 10.9pc versus prior year.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) saw its like-for-like branded revenue fall 2.3pc year-on-year.

The company said its GPN transformation programme is “on track and delivering margin improvements.”

Joint Ventures continued to deliver a “robust performance”.

Siobhán Talbot, managing director of Glanbia, said: “Through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic the Glanbia portfolio has been resilient, particularly the Glanbia Nutritionals segment and our joint ventures.

In the third quarter, trends in Glanbia Performance Nutrition improved significantly with an increase in revenues and margins versus the second quarter as markets gradually reopened and trading patterns improved.”

To date the group’s operations have not been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Daly is to step down as independent non-executive director of the board with effect from November 1 and Mary Minnick will step down as independent non-executive director with effect from December 31.

Jane Lodge and Roisin Brennan will join the board as non-executive directors effective November and January 2021 respectively.

Ms Lodge is also a non-executive director of Costain Group and Bakkavor Group, while Ms Brennan is currently a non-executive director of Ryanair, Hibernia REIT, Musgrave Group and Dell Bank International.

Online Editors