Revenue increases at Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies

Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies, a pharmaceutical research company, has reported revenue of £1.7m (€2m) for the first half of its financial year 2020.

This is an increase on the £700,000 reported in the same period last year.

The performance was driven by an increase in orders.

Meanwhile, the company’s cash position at 30 September 2019 was £1.3m, according to its interim results.

During the six month period Fusion generated its first commercial revenues from RAMP, a service designed to provide customers with improvements to antibody (a Y shaped protein) likeness and reduction of other unwanted characteristics.

The directors of the company said they continue to be "confident" that growth in order levels for existing and new services will continue.

Paul Kerr, CEO of Fusion Antibodies, said: “We continued to see good revenue growth during this first six months and have had a strong improvement in the previous six months.

We remain confident of an encouraging second half and that the company will achieve significant revenue growth for the full year.”

