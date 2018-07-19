Revenue increases as Amryt report 'strong' start to 2018

Amryt Pharma, which is focused on finding treatments for rare and orphan diseases, has reported a "strong" start of the first half of 2018.

Amryt Pharma, which is focused on finding treatments for rare and orphan diseases, has reported a "strong" start of the first half of 2018.

The Dublin-listed company, which produces Lojuxta, a treatment for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH"), a rare, life-limiting disease, which impairs the body's ability to remove bad cholesterol from the blood, reported revenues of €7m for the first half of the year, a 14pc increase year-on-year.

The group’s cash balance as at 30 June 2018 was €12.2m, up from the €10.9m reported on 30 June 2017, Amryt said in a trading update today.

"We are pleased with the progress that we have made in the first half of 2018 across all aspects of our business and growth strategy," Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, said.

"Our focus on adoption of and access to Lojuxta in new and existing territories is already delivering significant returns and we are confident that this positive momentum will continue in 2018 and beyond."

Looking forward, the group, which recently received funding from the NHS for adult patients with HoFH in England, said it is "well positioned" to continue to grow its revenues in 2018.

The board expects its full year results to be in line with current market expectations.

Online Editors