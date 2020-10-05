Revenue growth at Greencore expected to fall 14pc this year

Convenience food giant Greencore says it expects to report a 14pc fall in revenue growth on a pro forma basis for its financial year 2020.

The Patrick Coveney-headed company will report revenue of approximately £1.26bn (€1.39bn) for the 12 months to September 25, down from £1.45bn (€1.6bn) in the corresponding period last year, according to a trading update.

Greencore has been especially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as large numbers of people worked from home, leading to a change in eating habits.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to come in at around £85m, after Greencore takes a charge in excess of £10m of non-recurring operating costs incurred in responding to the impact of Covid-19.

Greencore said it saw a progressive improvement in EBITDA and cash generation in its fourth quarter, supported by continued increase in demand for food to go categories.

Group revenue for the fourth quarter expected to be 19pc below prior year levels on a pro forma basis, an improvement on the 36pc reduction in quarter three.

The company has net debt of approximately £345m (€380.6m) at year end, “with strong liquidity in place to support the business,” it said.

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said: "Our agile business model, the depth of our customer relationships and the strength of our product range has enabled us to already capitalise on new business opportunities that will help underpin the build back in group revenue.

We are realistic but also confident in our plans for FY21, and remain excited by Greencore's longer term prospects."

The company will release its full year results on November 24.

