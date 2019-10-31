Revenue flat at drilling equipment maker Mincon

Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon has reported flat revenue of just over €86m for the first nine months of 2019.

Mincon product sales decreased by 3pc year-on-year during the period, according to a trading update from the group.

However, the acquisition of Pacific Bit of Canada added 1pc to sales.

Mincon said that while the result was “a disappointment”, the stance it took in reducing overheads in the first half of the year, fed through into the third quarter, “and we believe we are beginning to see the recovery in profits and cash.”

Elsewhere, the company said its Greenhammer product will launch “in the coming months.”

Colin Sheridan, analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, said the rollout of the system is “a game changer for the company and, over time, the industry.”

“Despite some quarter three pressures on growth, the success of the Greenhammer means risks to numbers beyond 2019 are now all to the upside,” Me Sheridan added.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell back in 1977, before later floating it on the stock market in 2013.

The family still owns around 57pc of the Shannon-based business, which designed and made the drill that helped free 33 trapped Chilean miners in 2010.

Mr Purcell stepped down as chairman of the group in August this year, but remains as a non-executive director.

Online Editors