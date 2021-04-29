Revenue falls but profits increase at Donegal Investment Group

Agri-investment company Donegal Investment Group has reported revenue of €26.4m in the six months to February 28, down 11pc on the corresponding period last year.

The company said Covid-19 restrictions were continuing to impact demand in its speciality dairy business, while pricing in its seed potato business was marginally down on the prior year.

Nonetheless, profit after tax was €2.5m, an increase of €1.1 m on the prior year, according to interim results from the group.

The company’s speciality dairy, which trades under the Nomadic brand, experienced expected lower demand due to the impact of Covid-19 mobility restrictions on the food-to-go category.

Volumes in its seed potato business were broadly in line with the prior year while pricing and resulting margins remained tight, the company said.

The group's cash position, net of debt, was - €200,000 at half year end compared to a net position of €13m at 29 February last year.

Earnings per share for the period increased by 48.3cent to 82.60cent.

Donegal Investment Group said it remains “very mindful of short to medium term challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to work to protect the interest of shareholders as well as providing a safe working environment for our employees.”

It said its seed potato business remains on track to deliver a “satisfactory performance” for the full year, but final outturn is dependent on performance of key markets in the latter half of 2021.