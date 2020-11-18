Revenue falls at Origin Enterprises amid ‘slow start to trading’

Revenue at agri-services firm Origin Enterprises has fallen in the three months to October 31, in what is traditionally the seasonally quiet first quarter of trading.

On an underlying constant currency basis, revenue declined by 10.7pc year-on-year to €318.3m.

This reflected an underlying volume reduction of 3.3pc in sales of seed, crop protection and fertiliser in the period, together with the movement of fertiliser prices compared to the same period last year, according to a trading update from the group.

Pricing of other inputs remained stable or increased year-on-year.

“There has been a slow start to trading in the seasonally quiet first quarter of the financial year, reflecting delayed harvests and dry planting conditions in certain of the group's geographies, early in the period,” Origin said.

Across the group, the planted area for autumn and winter crops is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year, with an increased cropping area in the UK, offset by reduced cropping in Continental Europe.

The improved level of autumn plantings in the UK is expected to deliver increased agronomy services, seed and crop protection volumes in financial year 2021 compared to financial year 2020 with a positive impact on operating profit, Origin said.

Ahead of its AGM today, the group said it is continuing to closely monitor Covid-19 developments.

“The group's agricultural supply chain businesses continue to implement a range of measures across each location to ensure a safe environment for all stakeholders, while maintaining essential services to the agriculture sector,” it said.

Origin warned that weaker emerging market currencies, the continued possibility of Brexit without a trade deal on December 31, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still represent challenges for the group in financial year 2021.

“Our scalable business model, diversified market positions, prudent risk management and capital allocation strategy, leave us well positioned to address these challenges,” it said.

Online Editors