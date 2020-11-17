Revenue falls at Eir, but company continues to benefit from cost savings

Telecoms firm Eir saw its revenue fall 2pc to €298m in the three months to September 30, however it boosted its earnings as it benefitted from operating cost savings.

The company said that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1pc or €2m to €142m during the quarter, enabled by continued business streamlining driving further operating cost savings.

Eir had operating costs of €96m over the three months, according to a trading update.

Eir’s broadband base totalled 967,000 customers at quarter end, growing by 2pc year-on-year, driven by growth in the wholesale division.

Customers using high-speed fibre broadband services totalled 784,000 at quarter end, representing an increase of 9pc year-on-year.

About 81pc of the group’s broadband base is now connected to its fibre network, which represents a 39pc penetration of total premises passed with Eir fibre broadband.

The group mobile base stood at 1.184m customers at quarter end, an increase of 16pc.

Carolan Lennon, Eir chief executive, said: “Keeping Ireland connected will remain mine and my team’s priority, supporting our customers as we all adapt to a new way of life.

Our investment programme will continue in the coming months, with safety our number one priority. We have plans to roll out 5G to every major town in Ireland and will continue to pass more homes and businesses with ultrafast broadband.”

