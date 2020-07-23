Revenue falls 16pc at Britvic on impact of Covid-19

'Britvic has now entered its crucial summer trading period as lockdown restrictions are starting to ease and the hospitality industry has gradually begun to reopen.' (Stock photo: PA)

Revenue at soft drinks group Britvic fell 16.3pc to £328.9m (€361m) in the three months to June 30, as Covid-19 affected sales.

During the period Britvic said there was a "significant" reduction in out-of-home consumption, which was partly offset by "strong growth" in customers buying drinks to have at home. This resulted in market value share gains across its business units, according to a trading update.

It comes as the global pandemic has forced large numbers of people to work from home, which in turn is having a massive impact on the food services industry.

Overall, for the nine months to June 30 revenue at Britvic was down 5.1pc to £1bn, the company said in a brief statement.

In March Britvic, whose brands include Ballygowan and MiWadi, estimated the impact of full Covid-19 restrictions on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) this year at between £12m to £18m per month, net of mitigating actions.

Britvic has now entered its crucial summer trading period as lockdown restrictions are starting to ease and the hospitality industry has gradually begun to reopen. However, it is still too early to judge the impact the pandemic will have on the business, the company said.

"We therefore maintain our previously estimated monthly impact of full Covid-19 restrictions on adjusted ebit."

"As expected, Q3 demonstrates the full market impact of the Covid-19 lockdown," said Simon Litherland, CEO of Britvic.

"I am pleased with both the market share gains and the performance across the channels open to us, however in the near term there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the pace and level of full recovery."

Patrick Higgins, analyst Goodbody, said the update was "broadly in line with our expectations".

"In addition, we note the group's encouraging out-performance versus the rest of the market which underpins our positive stance on the stock."

