Revenue dives 21pc at Aryzta as Covid-19 impacts performance

Revenue at Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta fell by 21.5pc year-on-year to €644.2m in the three months to April 30, as Covid-19 impacted its performance.

During the period the lockdown shuttering of big customers like McDonald's and Subway deprived it of a large portion of its turnover.

The Cuisine de France owner said it was now clear that Covid-19 will have a “material impact” on its performance in financial year 2020.

“We cannot yet fully gauge the consequences that will result from the situation as the short and longer-term impact cannot be fully assessed at this point in time,” it said in a trading update from the group.

Over the three months it was most badly hit in its European market, where revenue declined by 23.5pc.

In North America, turnover fell by 20.4pc.

Kevin Toland, CEO of Aryzta, said: “Covid-19 is unprecedented and has impacted the lives of people across the world. It will have a material impact on group performance in 2020.”

“Our Q3 revenue has been strongly impacted by the pandemic but our facilities and products are positioned to recover and compete as economies stabilise and return to growth,” he added.

Yesterday the company said it would hold an emergency general meeting (EGM) in mid-August.

The EGM has been sought by shareholders Veraison and Cobas - they want to remove four members of the Aryzta board including chairman and veteran businessman Gary McGann.

Chief executive Kevin Toland would remain in his role but would not be a board member under the activists' proposals. Between them, Veraison and Cobas control 17.8pc of Aryzta.

Another shareholder, the London-based J O Hambro Capital Management, has said it will back them. It owns just over 4pc.

Aryzta said its board will move to call the EGM by mid-July with the event itself to be held by mid-August.

That proposed EGM timing means the meeting is less likely to be disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions and will take place after completion by Rothschild of a strategic review of the embattled company, the board said.

