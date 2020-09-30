Revenue declines at Open Orphan

Open Orphan has reported a fall in revenue for the six months to June 30.

Revenue during the first half of this year was £7.4m (€8m), down from £11.6m (€12.7m) in the corresponding period last year, on a pro forma basis.

Open Orphan made a loss of £4.7m (€5m) for the six months to June 30. The same result was recorded in the first half of 2019, according to interim results.

The company currently has cash and cash equivalents of £14.7m (€16m).

Open Orphan says it has a strong pipeline of contracted work and new projects “at an advanced stage of negotiation”.

It says it is targeting growth with strong operating cash flow in the second half of this year, and says it is on target to be operationally profitable in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: “Looking ahead, I am extremely excited by the potential for this business, we have entered a decade of significant spending on vaccines and antivirals by both governments and pharma companies around the world.”

“The Open Orphan Group including Hvivo and Venn Life Sciences is ideally positioned to capitalise on this increase in vaccine development expenditure.”

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

Earlier this year it said it is rapidly advancing a number of coronavirus challenge study models and expects to be helping many Covid-19 vaccine development companies to test their vaccines.

Hvivo, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, also works with companies in the UK and Ireland to provide Covid-19 testing to employees.

On Monday it announced it had won a £4.3m (€4.7m) contract to conduct a human viral challenge study.

The agreement is with one of the world's top 10 vaccine companies, it said.

Last month, Open Orphan signed a contract with a global pharmaceutical company to carry out a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) human challenge study trial. That contract is valued at £4m (€4.4m).

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.2m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

Last year it acquired Venn Life Sciences in a reverse take-over. And in January it completed the merger with Hvivo.

