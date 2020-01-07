Revenue appoints almost 600 staff to Brexit-related roles

The Revenue Commissioners last year appointed 586 staff to Brexit-related roles.

During the year it said it had "significant" engagement with businesses that trade with the UK as uncertainly around Brexit continued.

Over the course of 2019 it wrote to over 103,000 businesses with Brexit preparatory advice, and contacted almost 29,000 companies via telephone.

As a result of these engagement programmes, there was a large increase in customs registrations with over 24,100 businesses acquiring an Economic Operator and Identification (EORI) number during the year.

Having an EORI number for customs and excise is the minimum requirement for businesses to be able to move goods in and out of the European Union customs area.

Issued by the Revenue, it will be a prerequisite for firms that wish to trade with, or through, the UK following its departure from the EU.

Elsewhere, Revenue collected total net receipts of €73.9bn in 2019, including €58.4bn in taxes and duties for the Exchequer.

Some €15.5bn was collected on behalf of other Departments, Agencies and EU member states.

In 2019 Revenue also completed over 567,000 compliance interventions, yielding €547.6m.

It seized 259 unlicensed gaming machines, settled 127 tax avoidance cases yielding €29m, and secured 15 criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud.

Revenue also published 214 tax settlements in the List of Tax Defaulters.

Revenue chairman Niall Cody said: “We continue to target and disrupt all forms of shadow economy and illegal activity.”

