Revenue and profits of up drilling equipment maker Mincon

Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon has reported an increase in revenue and profit for 2020.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic the company was able to remain operational throughout the year.

Revenue from continuing operations grew by 8pc to €108.5m compared with 2019.

This was due, in part, to the expansion of the group's core operations, with organic growth of 3pc, or 6pc on a constant currency basis, according to annual results from the group.

Mincon said its acquisitions of Lehti and RocDrill contributed to 5pc of the group's revenue growth for year.

The company continued its expansion into the construction industry with “significant” year-on-year revenue growth of 33pc in the industry. This accounted for 30pc of the group's revenue last year.

Mining experienced growth of 2pc.

The company reported operating profit of €18m, an increase of 54.5pc on the prior year.

The company said that where necessary, its operations were temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 until health authorities felt it was safe for work to continue. It added that it was able to shift manufacturing to its other factories where restrictions were less severe, as required.

“Mincon equipment is widely used for essential projects and services, so in many markets our manufacturing facilities were able to continue operating,” the company said.

Mincon’s final dividend in respect of the financial year 2020 will be in line with the total dividend paid for 2019.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell in 1977 and the family still owns around 57pc of the business which now has offices in 15 countries including Australia, Canada, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the UK, and the United States.

