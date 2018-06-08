Revealed: John O'Shea in line for €539,000 windfall after voluntarily liquidating UK-based firm

Irish footballing centurion John O'Shea can console himself after his recent retirement from international football for the Republic of Ireland with a pre-tax windfall of over €535,000 from his UK firm.

Irish footballing centurion John O'Shea can console himself after his recent retirement from international football for the Republic of Ireland with a pre-tax windfall of over €535,000 from his UK firm.

This follows Mr O'Shea moving to voluntarily liquidate his UK-based commercial firm, Sheazy 22 Ltd.

The 37-year old played his final international for the Republic last Saturday, after amassing 118 caps during an illustrious career with the 'Boys in Green'. This week, the Waterford native left Sunderland to sign a one-year deal with Championship side Reading. O'Shea has been busy sorting out his affairs off the field of play as well; documents lodged with Companies House in the UK confirm that he has put his firm into liquidation in recent weeks.

Documents show that at the time of winding up the firm, the company had a surplus of £475,880 (€539,282) after paying off expenses from the voluntary liquidation. The firm's assets totalling £488,190 are made up of £477,377 owed by debtors and £10,813 in cash. The most recent accounts for the company to the end of June last show that accumulated profits increased from £355,783 to £484,452. The centre back started his professional career at Man United, winning the Champions League, five Premier League titles and 15 trophies in total there. In 2011, he left to join Sunderland, and spent seven seasons at the Stadium of Light before departing for Reading.

O'Shea played for Ferrybank AFC and Waterford Bohemians before signing professional forms at the age of 17 with Manchester United.

Irish Independent